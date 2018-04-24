Mississippi State, Arizona State schedule first meeting in upcoming home-and-home series
The Bulldogs and Sun Devils have never met on the gridiron
Mississippi State and Arizona State have never met in football, but that will change in 2024 and 2025. The two schools announced a home-and-home series that will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona, and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 in Starkville, Mississippi.
"This football agreement with Mississippi State University provides us with yet another strong future series with a Power Five opponent, this one from the SEC," said Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson in a statement. "This series complements our future series with LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and BYU."
The Sun Devils have the Michigan State series scheduled in 2018 and 2019; BYU in 2020 and 2021; Oklahoma State in 2022 and 2023; and LSU in 2026 and 2029, according to FBSchedules.com.
The series with the Sun Devils will wrap up a four-year out-of-conference run against teams from the Grand Canyon State for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will travel to Arizona in 2022, and the Wildcats will return the favor in Starkville in 2023.
SEC rules require that every school play at least one Power Five out-of-conference team every year in addition to the eight-game conference schedule. The Pac-12 has nine conference games scheduled each season.
