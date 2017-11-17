Mississippi State at Arkansas: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 16 Mississippi State scared the daylights out of No. 1 Alabama last week, and look to continue its trek to a big-time bowl bid at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs come in at 7-3 overall, 3-3 in conference and have a shot at a 10-win season if they win out over the Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels and a bowl game. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are 4-6 overall, 1-5 in the SEC and need to win out to secure bowl eligibility.

The Bulldogs are 11.5-point road favorites in one of the two SEC on CBS Games of the Week.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Arkansas: Not much has gone right for Arkansas this year, and things got more tumultuous this week. Athletic director Jeff Long was fired, coach Bret Bielema's seat has been cranked up to scorching and reports surfaced that major boosters want to make a push for Auburn coach Gus Malzahn -- despite Bielema still being employed in Fayetteville. Austin Allen will be back under center for his second game back from injury, but will have to contend with a Bulldogs front seven that brings it every snap.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had a ton of success running at Alabama last week with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Aeris Williams handling the majority of the load. They sacked Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts five times, and bring relentless heat under first-year defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Expect more of the same from a Bulldog crew that not only knows itself, but thrives with an identity that has remained consistent under coach Dan Mullen.

Prediction

Give me the Bulldogs, and give them to me big. Arkansas is giving up 5.29 yards per play on the ground, 191 rushing yards per game and have had a forgettable week that has punctuated a forgettable season. Fitzgerald will rush for 150 or more yards, Williams will dance near the century mark as well and Mullen will pick up a big road win that will help his team's bowl standing. Pick: Bulldogs -11.5



