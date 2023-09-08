Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Arizona 1-0, Mississippi State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be playing in front of their home fans against the Arizona Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the pair will really light up the scoreboard.

Mississippi State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Mississippi State was the clear victor by a 48-7 margin over SE Louisiana. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Mississippi State had established a 20 point advantage.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Arizona on Saturday. They strolled past Northern Arizona with points to spare, taking the game 38-3. Arizona pushed the score to 35-3 by the end of the third, a deficit Northern Arizona had nochance of recovering from.

QB Jayden de Laura looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 24 attempts. De Laura's touchdown was no short dash either: it was a 53 yard sprint in the third quarter. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from RB Jonah Coleman, who rushed for 29 yards.

Looking ahead, Mississippi State is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Mississippi State steamrolled past Arizona in their previous matchup last September by a score of 39-17. Will Mississippi State repeat their success, or do Arizona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mississippi State is a big 9-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.