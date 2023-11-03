Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Kentucky 5-3, Mississippi State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Mississippi State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for Mississippi State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 27-13 loss to Auburn. The over/under was set at 40 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mike Wright, who threw for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 33-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee.

Devin Leary put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Dane Key, who picked up 113 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Kentucky, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking Mississippi State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Mississippi State came up short against Kentucky in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, falling 27-17. Thankfully for Mississippi State, Chris Rodriguez Jr. (who rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Mississippi State and Kentucky both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.