Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Mississippi State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a 16-7 lead against Southern Miss. Mississippi State took a bit hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Mississippi State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-6 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Miss will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

1st Quarter Report

Southern Miss is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 7-3, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

If Southern Miss keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-7 in no time. On the other hand, Mississippi State will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern Miss 3-7, Mississippi State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Mississippi State started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Texas A&M. They took a serious blow against the Aggies on Saturday, falling 51-10.

Southern Miss fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They skirted past Louisiana 34-31.

Frank Gore Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown. Gore Jr. has been hot recently, having posted 100 or more rushing yards the last three times he's played.

Southern Miss was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Gore Jr. punched in the touchdown from 3 yards out.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Texas A&M's win pushed their record up to 6-4, while Mississippi State's defeat dropped theirs down to 4-6.

Looking forward, Mississippi State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Mississippi State is a big 14-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Mississippi State has won both of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last 8 years.