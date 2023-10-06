Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-3, Mississippi State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

What to Know

Mississippi State will be playing the full four quarters, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before then. They will be playing at home against the Western Michigan Broncos at 12:00 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Mississippi State was the victim of a brutal 40-17 defeat at the hands of Alabama. Mississippi State has struggled against Alabama recently, as Saturday's game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They strolled past Ball State with points to spare, taking the game 42-24.

Western Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up. Treyson Bourguet led the charge by throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Those three passing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Bourguet. The team also got help from Anthony Sambucci, who picked up 73 receiving yards.

Western Michigan's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Donald Willis and his two sacks.

With Mississippi State's defeat and Western Michigan's win, both teams now sport identical 2-3 records.

As mentioned, Mississippi State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Mississippi State: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Mississippi State is a big 20-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56 points.

