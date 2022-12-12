Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, 61, was transported from his home to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday following a "personal health issue," the school announced.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family," the school said in a statement.

Leach was last seen publicly Saturday both leading Mississippi State's preparation for the ReliaQuest Bowl and at an evening holiday party. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been elevated to interim coach of the Bulldogs as Leach remains hospitalized.

Leach reportedly suffered a "massive heart attack" with multiple sources describing the situation as "dire" to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger.

One of the most innovative offensive minds in college football, Leach's "Air Raid" system put Texas Tech on the map, and his coaching tree of former assistants and players spans the entire college football landscape. That tree includes USC coach Lincoln Riley and Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, as well as current Arizona Cardinals coach and former Red Raiders quarterback Kliff Kingsbury.

Many of those coaches -- and others not from Leach's coaching tree -- sent their well-wishes to Leach and his family through Twitter.

"Prayers for my good friend Mike Leach. Please keep Coach and his family in your prayers," wrote Riley.

"My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today's news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family," said Holgorsen.

No. 22 Mississippi State finished the season 8-4 with a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. That earned the team a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa against Illinois.