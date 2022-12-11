Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was transported from his home to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, via ambulance Sunday after a "personal health issue," the school announced. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as the interim head coach of the Bulldogs until Leach is healthy enough to return.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family," the school said in a statement.

The 22nd-ranked Bulldogs finished the season 8-4 with a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. That earned the Bulldogs a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa against Illinois. He is 19-17 in three seasons with MSU and has led the Bulldogs to three straight bowl games. He was hired by Mississippi State after posting a 55-47 mark in eight seasons at Washington State (2012-19), and 84-43 record at Texas Tech from 2000-09.

Mississippi State said in a statement that it will provide further updates when they become available.