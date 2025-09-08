Mississippi State picked up a big win for the program on Saturday evening when they downed then-No. 12 Arizona State in a 24-20 thriller in Starkville. It was the Bulldogs' first win over a ranked opponent since the 2022 Egg Bowl when they beat Ole Miss when the Rebels were ranked No. 20 in the country, and the faithful in Starkville made sure to celebrate in kind.

Fans quickly rushed the field and tore down the goalposts in near record time, carrying them out into the Mississippi night, cowbells ringing all the while. It was a joyous scene in Starkville, which has been a rarity over the past two seasons as they've gone 7-17, and the school is probably not too upset to pay the $500,000 fine that arrived from the SEC on Monday.

Storming the field is an automatic fine of half a million from the SEC, with the money for a non-conference incident going to the conference's post-graduate scholarship fund. Fans are allowed to celebrate on the field if a pre-approved plan is turned in that allows for the opposing team and officials to get off the field before hand, but after a wild game like Saturday's, they weren't going to keep them off the field for long enough to make that happen.

Jeff Lebby's squad has six more games on the schedule against currently ranked teams, and the Bulldogs probably wouldn't mind cutting a couple more $500,000 checks if it means they pick up a couple more shocking wins.