Mississippi State fires Joe Moorhead after just two seasons as head coach, per reports

The coaching carousel has begun to spin again. According to reports from Stadium's Brett McMurphy and Yahoo's Pete Thamel, Mississippi State has fired coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons in Starkville.

There had been reports during the season of unrest in the program, with Moorhead reportedly having his eyes on the Rutgers job at the time, and people at Mississippi State considering a possible move. All that speculation dissipated, however, when Mississippi State ended the regular season with a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. After the game, Moorhead stressed his commitment to Mississippi State.

"This is my team. This is my school. This is my program," Moorhead said. "You'll have to drag my Yankee ass out of here."

Now, a little over a month later, it appears Mississippi State has done just that. It seems as though the post-victory adrenaline rush over a rival -- thanks in large part to a player on Ole Miss pretending to urinate like a dog following a late touchdown -- faded and those in power at Mississippi State began reconsidering things.

Mississippi State lost to Louisville 38-28 in the Music City Bowl, playing the game without starting QB Garrett Shrader. While never confirmed by the team, reports indicate that Shrader got into a fight with Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay, resulting in a broken orbital bone for Shrader. Gay played in Mississippi State's bowl loss, but missed eight games during the season as one of 10 players on the team that was suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules.

All of that, combined with lackluster results are no doubt what led to Moorhead's dismissal. Mississippi State went 14-12 in his two seasons, but only 7-9 in SEC play. The Bulldogs were 3-5 in SEC play this year, with their five conference losses coming by an average of 23.2 points.

Moorhead is the third Power Five coach to be fired during or just after their second year at the school this season. Florida State fired Willie Taggart after 21 games while Arkansas dismissed Chad Morris after 22. Moorhead is also the third coach to be fired in the SEC West this season, joining Morris and the coach he beat in the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss' Matt Luke. Arkansas has since hired Sam Pittman, while Ole Miss replaced Luke with Lane Kiffin.