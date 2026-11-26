I promise it wasn't a fever dream.

On a late September visit to Starkville, everything felt possible for an undefeated Mississippi State team ranked No. 16 in the country. The Bulldogs had already gone on the road to defeat Minnesota and South Carolina and beat a ranked Missouri team in an electric environment inside Davis-Wade Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor was so good former Alabama coach Nick Saban said on College GameDay that if he was still coaching he'd try to get him into the transfer portal. At one point, Taylor had the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. He looked like a transcendent talent capable of taking Mississippi State to the kind of heights it hadn't achieved since Dak Prescott was wearing the maroon and white.

A critical month stood ahead that could make-or-break what had the potential to be a special season for the Bulldogs.

If Mississippi State could even split a four-game October slate against Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas, it would be in the College Football Playoff hunt in the final month of the season. With Taylor leading the way, it didn't seem unreasonable to believe it.

By now, you know how it turned out.

Taylor didn't look right in a 56-23 home loss to Alabama. He didn't play the next game in a loss to LSU and then tried to play against Oklahoma. He aggravated his toe injury and underwent a season-ending surgery.

A season that had the potential to lift Mississippi State out of the bottom-half of the SEC had officially gone off the rails. And unless Mississippi State can knock off No. 22 Ole Miss in Friday's Egg Bowl (the Rebels are favored by nearly three touchdowns), it'll finish the regular season 5-7 for the second consecutive year -- one of the most disappointing results for any team in college football this season.

Back in September, when a playoff trip was feasible and confidence in coach Jeff Lebby was at its peak, there was a shared sentiment from football coaches, administrators and boosters: It was time to go all-in.

"If we don't take advantage and ride this momentum now, we're not going to be one year behind," Heath Jenkins, one of Mississippi State athletics' most prominent boosters, told me then. "If we miss this one year, it's not one year but it's closer to two or three years behind."

That momentum is gone now, but Jenkins' perspective is right on. It may be more important now than ever before to go all-in, even if fans are disappointed with how this season turned out and questioning whether Lebby is the right coach to lead the program.

Mississippi State already took the important first step of keeping Taylor for next season. There was always confidence around the program that he would -- the Magnolia State native is happy in Starkville. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Mississippi State made Taylor one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the country worth more than $6 million annually, according to sources.

That's just one piece of the puzzle, though.

How does Mississippi State avoid another five-win fate? It starts with money.

Overspend in 2027

There's a saying of "Don't throw good money after bad." And if Mississippi State fans and local businesses were hesitant to pour money into a program that last won more than six games in 2022, it would be understandable. Mississippi State fans were slow to embrace NIL to begin with -- certainly much slower than the fans of their more aggressive in-state rival Ole Miss -- and the on-field results have given skeptics plenty of ammunition to spend their money elsewhere. Lebby is 12-24 in three seasons at State.

But if ever there was a time to buy clarity, it's now. Taylor has shown he can play like the best quarterback in the SEC. He needs way more help to maximize those talents. Start with revamping the offensive line (it'll be costly), get him some more receiving weapons and get a viable backup quarterback so that the season isn't guaranteed to implode if he has to miss any time. Mississippi State could take a page out of Kentucky's approach under Will Stein to really emphasize fixing an offensive line that has given up 39 sacks, the third-most in the country.

"When you have a guy like (Kamario), I don't care where you are, you've got to put the pieces around him to be as good as he possibly can be," Mississippi State general manager Marc Votteler told me in September. "I want to get everything we can into the next roster to put the best product on the field, and I think everybody understands that."

It's going to be very costly but it's necessary. And, frankly, Mississippi State is going to have to overpay for what those around the industry call the "suck tax." In CBS Sports/247Sports' reporting before the season started, Mississippi State's 2026 roster cost was below $30 million and in the bottom third of the SEC. That number will surely go up for the 2027 roster but here's an unfortunate reality that many programs around the country will realize this upcoming portal and signing day cycle: If you add $10 million to your roster but every other Power Four program takes a similar approach, you don't gain any advantage.

To be competitive in the Big Ten and SEC in 2027, multiple industry sources say the roster has to be $30-$35 million, with more and more programs pushing past the $40 million mark. Top programs eclipsed $50 million rosters in 2026, and there are sources that believe the true top of the ceiling could be $60 million or more in 2027.

"NIL is expensive. It just is what it is these days," said Jenkins, who is the founder of Harvus Capital. "But it's never going to be less expensive than now. We were certainly behind in the NIL game early and we've had to play catch up."

Mississippi State is going to have to spend a lot more money in 2027 than it did in 2026 to be near the top of the conference in roster spending. To be clear, spending a lot of money doesn't guarantee success. Just ask programs like LSU, Texas A&M and Michigan this season. It does, though, increase your chances of having a talent advantage and necessary depth for the coaching staff to capitalize on.

Which leads to the next point ...

Give Lebby one more season

If none of that works and Mississippi State is again 5-7 next season, it makes it easier to move on from Lebby. But the team that started so hot this season is a tantalizing what-if question that seems to warrant another swing to see if it was real or a mirage against overmatched opponents.

Lebby inherited a program that was on its third coach in three seasons after Mike Leach passed away and Zach Arnett got only one season as head coach. The 2024 season was a disaster with the Bulldogs going 2-10 and finishing last in the SEC. It was humbling for a coaching staff that come from places like Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and other programs used to winning.

"It was one of those you kind of knew what we were walking into a little bit, you just never think you're going to go and have a 2-10 season," Votteler said. "That loss to Toledo was as bad as I've ever had in this industry. I think Coach (Lebby) would tell you the same thing."

If there was a silver lining to the lowlight of the Toledo loss, the next day a Mississippi State booster met with Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon and committed to a $8 million donation.

"Toledo definitely woke everybody up," Jenkins said. "You're not supposed to lose that game."

Selmon has earned a reputation as a fundraising rainmaker, landing more seven-figure donations in the last two years than Mississippi State athletics had secured in the previous 25 years combined. Those skills will come in handy for what's needed moving forward.

Mississippi State was better in a Year 2 under Lebby defined by close call losses. The Bulldogs easily could have finished with 7 or 8 wins if they didn't blow late leads in overtime losses to Tennessee and Texas. Still, Mississippi State played hard and seemed to be turning a corner ahead of a critical third season in 2026.

The question that's impossible to answer is would Mississippi State have struggled regardless this season once it got to the heart of its SEC conference schedule or could it have been different with a healthy Taylor? The best way of answering that hypothetical is giving Lebby one more season in a prove-it-or-lose-it understanding.

It's a strategy that a few schools tried this past season to mixed results. If Wisconsin wins this weekend to finish 8-4 and Luke Fickell keeps his job, the additional resources poured into the program will have been plenty worth it. It didn't work out quite so well at Baylor and Maryland where Dave Aranda and Mike Locksley were both fired earlier this season despite both schools putting more money into the rosters.

But at least for Baylor and Maryland, the schools realized it was a coaching problem, not a resource problem. There's value in a definitive conclusion like that. For a lesser resourced program like Mississippi State, it'd be helpful to answer that same question.

The window is open -- for now

On that September trip to Starkville, Mississippi State was days away from hosting a top-10 Alabama team. The energy around the campus was already palpable about what could be.

In Selmon's office, I asked the Mississippi State AD about the idea of going all-in for 2027. Everyone wants to build a sustainable winner, but success can be fleeting, especially in the SEC. If you miss your window with a potential star like Taylor, you don't know when the next opportunity will be.

Selmon implicitly understood what was at stake.

"The time for Mississippi State is now to go all-in," he told me. "That's something that we talk about every day, starting with myself. Every morning I wake up it's like 'Am I ready to go all-in for Mississippi State to give our staff, our coaches, our athletes an opportunity to be successful? In return, that's what we ask all of our Bulldogs: Are we ready to go all-in?"

The circumstances have changed but the question remains the same. The answer should be yes.