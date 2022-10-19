Mississippi State offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died, the university announced Wednesday. Westmoreland, a freshman from Tupelo, Mississippi, was 19 years old.

"The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach in a statement. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

Mississippi State said in a statement that it is working with the Oktibbeha County sheriff and coroner's offices to collect facts on the incident. No cause of death has been announced.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland," said athletic director John Cohen. "Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam."

Bulldogs starting quarterback Will Rogers posted the following tweet in response to Westmoreland's passing:

Westmoreland was an All-Region selection at Tupelo High School. He was named to the 2022 Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game following his senior season.

No. 24 Mississippi State plays on the road against No. 6 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.