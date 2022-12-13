The college football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State's Mike Leach after the innovative coach died on Monday night due to complications stemming from a heart condition. Leach was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering an incident at his home. Thoughts, prayers and well-wishes have poured in from coaches, athletes and administrators across the country.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named the interim head coach of the Bulldogs as they prepare for the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and that game is still on as scheduled despite the loss of Leach. Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett told ESPN that the decision to play was led by Bulldog players.

"The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do," Brett said.

Mississippi State won three of its last four games under Leach, including a thrilling 24-22 road win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. The Bulldogs finished the season 8-4 overall, which is their best record since going 8-5 under Joe Moorhead in 2018. They went 4-4 in conference play, good enough for third in the SEC West behind LSU and Alabama.

Arnett's defense held opponents to 350.3 yards per game and 5.21 yards per play in 2022. It finished third in the conference in third-down defense (33.92%) and fourth in tackles for loss per game (6.33).