Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald named hardest working SEC player after win over Arkansas

Look good, play good. Dressed in some sharp alternate uniforms, Mississippi State steamrolled Arkansas 52-6 on Saturday, and at the center of it all was quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald has had his ups and downs this season, but a dominant performance against the Razorbacks earned the Bulldogs quarterback the SEC Hardest Working Player of the Week honor.

Fitzgerald was as efficient as it comes, throwing four touchdown passes on just 14 attempts. He threw for 127 yards on nine completions, and he rushed for another touchdown for good measure. He had 85 yards on the ground on 14 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. It was an all-around great day for the dual-threat quarterback, and Arkansas looked completely incapable of doing anything against the Mississippi State offense.

Fitzgerald now has 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. That number makes him the third player in SEC history to pass and run for 10 touchdowns each in three straight seasons. He joins some seriously solid company, with Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott being the only other two players to accomplish the feat.

The all-time leading SEC rushing quarterback lived up to his billing on Saturday, and it was a welcome sight. Mississippi State is 7-4 in Joe Moorhead's inaugural season as head coach, but the Bulldogs are just 3-4 in SEC play.