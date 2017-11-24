Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald out after gruesome ankle injury

The Egg Bowl is known as a vicious rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. That hatred came to a brief stop when Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald suffered a gruesome, brutal ankle injury early during Thursday's game.

Fitzgerald was injured on a 3-yard run at about the nine-minute mark of the first quarter. ESPN's broadcast camera captured Fitzgerald holding his ankle, which was pointing in a direction it had no business pointing. He had to be carted off the field. Keytaon Thompson, who has eight game appearances this season, came in for Fitzgerald.

The exact nature of Fitzgerald's injury isn't known yet, but given the way it looked, a long recovery is likely ahead.

Fitzgerald was 1-of-5 passing with an interception and 16 yards rushing at the time of the injury. He had 1,770 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 picks on the season along with 968 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.