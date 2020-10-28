Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill's senior season started out with a bang when he caught eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' season-opening upset over defending national champion LSU. It turns out that may have been the high point of his final season in Starkville, Mississippi.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder plans to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season and will turn his attention toward preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, according to AL.com.

Hill returned to Starkville after initially declaring for the draft after last season to play for first-year coach Mike Leach and his Air Raid offense. He had 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher and only 15 carries for 58 yards and zero touchdowns on the ground. He did not see the field during Mississippi State's game on Oct. 17 vs. Texas A&M, and no reason was given for his absence. He had 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns on 242 carries as a junior in 2019.

His lack of production on the ground in Leach's pass-happy offense shouldn't be a big surprise. Because of that, it's unlikely that the drop in production during the first four games of the season will drastically impact his draft stock. The native of Columbus, Mississippi, is the fifth-ranked running back and No. 65 overall player in the latest CBS Sports NFL prospect rankings.

It brings an end to a career that has been impactful on and off the field. His tweet calling for change was one of the primary reasons for the push that resulted in Mississippi voting to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag.

"Growing up, I used to always tell my friends, 'one day, I'm going to try and get the key to the city,'" Hill said in July. "I did. They would always push me and say, 'one day you're going to get it, bro.' And I said, 'I'm going to make a change one day.'"

Mississippi State will be on the road to take on No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.