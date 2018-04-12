Mississippi State students arrested for breaking into Alabama's athletic complex

What's that old saying? If you can't beat them, break into their athletic facility and steal some of their stuff?

Maybe that was the motivation behind a foiled caper in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, last week as four Mississippi State students were arrested after allegedly breaking into Alabama's Mal Moore Athletic Facility to steal memorabilia.

The students arrested were Samuel Fittes, 21, of Columbus, Mississippi; John Badley, 20, of Laurel, Mississippi; Joel Hudnall, 20, of Madison, Mississippi; and Joshua Jordan, 21, of Starkville, Mississippi. Each was charged with a felony third-degree burglary charge and released the same day on $7,500 bond.

Court documents state that the four men were caught on surveillance breaking into the complex on April 4 at 2:17 a.m. A University of Alabama police officer wrote that the quartet allegedly stole "various items of memorabilia from within." What those items were the school wouldn't say, but let's pretend they were trying to steal the national championship trophies, or maybe the Nick Saban statue.

That makes the story a little more fun.

If that's not enough, you can do what I'm doing. The police report might say that the Four Horsemen of Starkville were caught on video, but I like to believe that it was the sound of cowbells they kept in their back pockets that gave them away.