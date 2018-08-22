Mississippi State suspends offensive lineman following arrest for mistreatment of dog
Michael Story allegedly locked a dog in a room without food or water for three days
Mississippi State has suspended offensive lineman Michael Story indefinitely. While the school did not reveal the reasoning for Story's suspension, according to The Commercial Dispatch, the suspension is a result of Story mistreating a dog.
The paper cites Starkville Municipal Court records that show Story was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor count of aggravated cruelty to a cat or dog. According to the accuser in the complaint, Story "shut Kodak the Great Dane in the back room of his apartment and did not feed or water Kodak the Great Dane since Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, until Aug. 18, 2018. Mr. Story then stated at a later time that Kodak the Great Dane had been in the bedroom of the apartment for roughly a week's time."
Story is a junior and had been practicing with the second-team offensive line at left guard this summer. He started two games as a freshman in 2016 but hasn't started a game for the Bulldogs since.
