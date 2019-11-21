Mississippi State vs. Abilene Christian: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Abilene Christian football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State (home) vs. Abilene Christian (away)
Current Records: Mississippi State 4-6; Abilene Christian 5-6
What to Know
The Abilene Christian Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last week. Abilene Christian was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.
Meanwhile, MSU has to be aching after a bruising 38-7 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 38-7 by the third quarter.
Abilene Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 37-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
