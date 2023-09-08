The Arizona Wildcats face an SEC team on the road for the first time since 2006 as they match up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night. Both teams enter 1-0 after defeating FCS foes, Arizona having defeated Northern Arizona 38-3, while Mississippi State walloped SE Louisiana, 48-7. The teams played last year in Tucson, a 39-17 Bulldogs victory, in which they scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away for good.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The latest Arizona vs. Mississippi State odds list the Bulldogs as 9-point favorites, with the over/under at 60.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State spread: Mississippi State -9

Arizona vs. Mississippi State over/under: 60 points

Arizona vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State -351, Arizona +276

Why Arizona can cover



The Wildcats made their share of mistakes last Saturday night but the score didn't reflect it against in-state rival, Northern Arizona, who defeated the Wildcats in Tucson two years ago. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a 53 yard touchdown to blow the game open late in the third quarter. The Wildcats were led by star receivers Tetairoa McMillan (3-65-1) and Jacob Cowing (3-38-1), as well as Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig (2-49-0). Running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 26 yards on three carries and caught three passes for 59 yards and a score.

Last year Arizona's defense was among the worst statistically in the country but on Saturday they showed improvement with a slew of transfers on board. Returning linebacker Jacob Manu led the team in tackles against the Lumberjacks with nine, followed by defensive backs Dalton Johnson and UCLA transfer Martell Irby with seven each. The Wildcats' defense will face their first major challenge of 2023 going up against the balanced Mississippi State offense this Saturday.

Why Mississippi State can cover

With long time coach Mike Leach having passed away suddenly before the team's bowl game last season, his replacement (former defensive coordinator) Zach Arnett has implemented a more balanced offense compared to Leach's Air Raid. In the Bulldogs' game vs. SE Louisiana, QB Will Rogers only threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 29 passing. Running back Jo'Quavious Marks was the star, rushing 19 times for 127 yards and two scores while catching four passes for 59 yards.

In total against the Lions, Mississippi State totaled 525 yards including 298 on the ground. Defensively they held SE Louisiana to only 208 yards and while Arizona's potent offense should far exceed that, turnovers should be key. In last year's matchup, the Bulldogs forced three interceptions by de Laura and should benefit further from Arizona playing in a hostile road environment in Starkville. See which team to pick here.

