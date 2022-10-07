Who's Playing

Arkansas @ No. 23 Mississippi State

Current Records: Arkansas 3-2; Mississippi State 4-1

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks at noon ET Oct. 8 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, MSU's offense rose to the challenge against an A&M defense that boasted an average of only 11.75 points allowed. They enjoyed a cozy 42-24 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. The victory came about even with MSU handicapping themselves with 122 penalty yards. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 329 yards on 45 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rogers' 75-yard TD bomb to WR Rara Thomas in the fourth quarter.

MSU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. CB Emmanuel Forbes picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Arkansas entered their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Arkansas ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-26 walloping at Bama's hands. The Razorbacks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7. RB Raheim Sanders put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 101 yards on 22 carries.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

MSU's victory brought them up to 4-1 while Arkansas' defeat pulled them down to 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: MSU enters the matchup with 19 passing touchdowns, which is the best in the nation. Arkansas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank ninth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 232.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -107

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State have won four out of their last seven games against Arkansas.