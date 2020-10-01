Who's Playing

Arkansas @ No. 16 Mississippi State

Current Records: Arkansas 0-1; Mississippi State 1-0

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Arkansas and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Razorbacks have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

On Saturday, Arkansas couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 37-10 punch to the gut against the Georgia Bulldogs. QB Feleipe Franks had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions.

MSU had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They bagged a 44-34 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. MSU's WR Osirus Mitchell looked sharp as he caught seven passes for two TDs and 183 yards.

MSU's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed LSU's offensive line to sack QB Myles Brennan seven times for a loss of 38 yards. Leading the way was DE Marquiss Spencer and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Spencer through Week 4.

Mississippi State's win lifted them to 1-0 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 0-1. Giving up four turnovers, MSU had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arkansas can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mississippi State have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.