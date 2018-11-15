Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)
Current records: Miss. State 6-4; Arkansas 2-8
What to Know
Arkansas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.7 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against Miss. State at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Arkansas will be looking to avenge the 21-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Last Saturday, Arkansas came up short against LSU, falling 17-24. Arkansas's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cheyenne O'Grady, who caught 6 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Miss. State faltered in their game last week. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-24 walloping at Alabama's hands. Miss. State were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-21.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miss. State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.
- 2017 - Arkansas Razorbacks 21 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 28
- 2016 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 42 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 58
- 2015 - Arkansas Razorbacks 50 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 51
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas vs. Iowa State odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas and Iowa State football
-
Six Pack of picks: ND's time to shine
Trust The Process once again as we take you into the penultimate week of the regular seaso...
-
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. New Mexico odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Memphis vs. SMU odds, picks, best bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of SMU and Memphis football
-
Jedd Fisch meets with Kansas about job
Fisch is the third known coach to speak with Kansas about its football opening