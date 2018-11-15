Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)

Current records: Miss. State 6-4; Arkansas 2-8

What to Know

Arkansas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.7 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against Miss. State at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Arkansas will be looking to avenge the 21-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Last Saturday, Arkansas came up short against LSU, falling 17-24. Arkansas's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cheyenne O'Grady, who caught 6 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Miss. State faltered in their game last week. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-24 walloping at Alabama's hands. Miss. State were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-21.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miss. State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.