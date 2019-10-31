Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Mississippi State and Arkansas. Here are the results:
An SEC West battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 2-6 overall and 2-2 at home, while Mississippi State is 3-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. Arkansas is only so-so against the spread (3-5), but Mississippi State has really struggled (2-6). Mississippi State has now lost four games in a row with its only win the SEC coming over Kentucky on Sept. 21. As for the Razorbacks, they're 0-5 in the SEC and have lost five games in a row entering Saturday's contest. The Bulldogs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Arkansas vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Razorbacks played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Alabama last week. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41-0. And while Alabama can make just about any team look undermanned, four turnovers for a second week in a row doesn't bode well for the Razorbacks. Quarterback Nick Starkel has now thrown 10 interceptions against just seven touchdown passes on the year. However, one of the bright spots for Arkansas this season has been running back Rakeem Boyd, who has rushed for 706 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Mississippi State and Texas A&M was not a total blowout with the Bulldogs falling 49-30. Running back Kylin Hill and quarterback Garrett Shrader were two top performers for Mississippi State despite the loss. The former rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, while the latter picked up 64 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Shrader has been the more dynamic quarterback all season long after splitting time with Tommy Stevens to start the year. Now that Mississippi State appears to be committed Shrader as the starter, it should help move the Bulldogs offense in the right direction.
So who wins Arkansas vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Baylor vs. WVU odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. West Virginia game 10,000...
-
Marvin Harrison Jr. commits to Ohio St.
The Buckeyes are loading up on talent once again for their future classes
-
Virginia Tech schedules Bama, Ole Miss
There's also a mystery SEC opponent that will be added in the nearer future
-
Week 10 SEC picks against the spread
The loser of the rivalry game between the Gators and the Bulldogs will essentially be eliminated...
-
Week 10: CFB odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Six Pack: Going low in Jacksonville
The Lock of the Week has struggled all season long, but can it turn around down the stretch?
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game