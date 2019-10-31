Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

An SEC West battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 2-6 overall and 2-2 at home, while Mississippi State is 3-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. Arkansas is only so-so against the spread (3-5), but Mississippi State has really struggled (2-6). Mississippi State has now lost four games in a row with its only win the SEC coming over Kentucky on Sept. 21. As for the Razorbacks, they're 0-5 in the SEC and have lost five games in a row entering Saturday's contest. The Bulldogs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Razorbacks played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Alabama last week. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41-0. And while Alabama can make just about any team look undermanned, four turnovers for a second week in a row doesn't bode well for the Razorbacks. Quarterback Nick Starkel has now thrown 10 interceptions against just seven touchdown passes on the year. However, one of the bright spots for Arkansas this season has been running back Rakeem Boyd, who has rushed for 706 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Mississippi State and Texas A&M was not a total blowout with the Bulldogs falling 49-30. Running back Kylin Hill and quarterback Garrett Shrader were two top performers for Mississippi State despite the loss. The former rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, while the latter picked up 64 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Shrader has been the more dynamic quarterback all season long after splitting time with Tommy Stevens to start the year. Now that Mississippi State appears to be committed Shrader as the starter, it should help move the Bulldogs offense in the right direction.

