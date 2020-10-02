Get ready for an SEC West battle as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. MSU is 1-0, while Arkansas is 0-1. The Bulldogs pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the opening weekend of SEC action by knocking off LSU in Mike Leach's debut as head coach last week.

The Bulldogs are favored by 18 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 69. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It's a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State:

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas spread: Mississippi State -18

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas over-under: 69 points

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas money line: Mississippi State -900, Arkansas +600

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs had the look of a seasoned Mike Leach squad as they piled up massive passing numbers against the defending champions last week. Quarterback K.J. Costello, a transfer from Stanford, threw for an eye-popping 623 yards and five touchdowns in that 44-34 win in Baton Rouge.

Receiver Osirus Mitchell was Costello's favorite target as he put together an impressive 7-183-2 receiving line. After putting up big numbers on the ground in 2019, running back Kylin Hill also proved to be a great target out of the backfield, catching eight passes for 158 yards and a score. While the offense drew many of the headlines, MSU's defense also got after LSU with seven sacks on the afternoon. Mississippi State (+16.5) covered the spread with plenty of room to spare and returned a huge payout on the money line for backers in that matchup as well.

What you need to know about Arkansas

The Razorbacks had the lead for a half against Georgia, but ultimately fell 37-10 in last week's debut for coach Sam Pittman. Georgia outscored Arkansas 32-3 in the second half. Quarterback Feleipe Franks, a Florida transfer, had mixed results in his first game under center for Arkansas. He did throw for 200 yards and a touchdown, but was also picked off twice.

He didn't get much help from a run game that only posted 77 yards. Pittman will need to help Arkansas clean up several areas where it was sloppy in the opener. The Razorbacks picked up 10 penalties, gave up three turnovers and were just 3-of-14 on third-down conversion attempts.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.