The No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs will be looking to jump into the top 20 when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. Mississippi State is coming off its best performance of the season, blowing out then-No. 17 Texas A&M in Week 5. Arkansas got off to a 3-0 start this year before dropping consecutive games against Texas A&M and Alabama.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas spread: Mississippi State -9.5

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas over/under: 59 points

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State is in an excellent scheduling spot on Saturday afternoon, playing its third consecutive home game against an Arkansas team that is having to recover mentally and physically from its game against Alabama. The Bulldogs are also coming off their best game of the year, lighting up the scoreboard in their 42-24 win over Texas A&M. Their lone loss this season came on the road, as they have won all three of their home games by at least 18 points.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns, ranked third in the nation in passing yards and tied for first in touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson has provided a lift when needed, averaging 6.0 yards per carry on 50 attempts. Arkansas has gone 2-16 in its last 18 road games, while Mississippi State has covered the spread at an 8-3-1 clip in its last 12 games overall.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is coming off consecutive losses, but it still showed positive signs in both games. The Razorbacks lost by just two points against Texas A&M, and they only trailed Alabama by five points heading into the fourth quarter last week. Their offense has been excellent this season, averaging more than 450 yards per game.

Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 1,096 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception while rushing for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He is, however, questionable with a head injury for this one. Mississippi State has allowed at least two touchdowns in all five of its games this season, which will make it difficult for the Bulldogs to cover a large spread on Saturday. Arkansas has won eight of its last 11 games, so this spread is too inflated based on last week's results.

