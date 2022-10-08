The No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs will be aiming for their third consecutive victory when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC West showdown on Saturday afternoon. Mississippi State is coming off its best performance of the season, blowing past then-No. 17 Texas A&M in a 42-24 final last week. Arkansas is facing a ranked team for the third straight week following its loss to No. 2 Alabama.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are 9-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State:

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas spread: Mississippi State -9

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas over/under: 57 points

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas picks: See picks here

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State is in an excellent scheduling spot on Saturday afternoon, playing its third consecutive home game against an Arkansas team that is having to recover mentally and physically from its game against Alabama. The Bulldogs are also coming off their best game of the year, lighting up the scoreboard in their 42-24 win over Texas A&M. Their lone loss this season came on the road, as they have won all three of their home games by at least 18 points.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns, ranked third in the nation in passing yards and tied for first in touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson has provided a lift when needed, averaging 6.0 yards per carry on 50 attempts. Arkansas has gone 2-16 in its last 18 road games, while Mississippi State has covered the spread at an 8-3-1 clip in its last 12 games overall.

Why Arkansas can cover

Any wager made on Mississippi State at this point is a buy-high spot, as the Bulldogs were only 5.5-point favorites early in the week. They are receiving plenty of love from the public after beating Texas A&M in decisive fashion, but they also lost to LSU by 15 points three weeks ago. Arkansas has enough firepower to keep pace on Saturday, as it has scored at least three touchdowns in all five of its games this season.

The Razorbacks are led by junior quarterback KJ Jefferson, but he is questionable to play on Saturday due to a head injury. Running back Raheim Sanders is capable of picking up the slack, rushing for 609 yards and four touchdowns this season. Arkansas is 8-3 in its last 11 games, so this spread is disrespectful to the Razorbacks regardless of Jefferson's status.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.