Who's Playing

Auburn @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Auburn 5-4; Mississippi State 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bulldogs came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago, falling 31-24. Despite the loss, MSU got a solid performance out of QB Will Rogers, who passed for three TDs and 440 yards on 61 attempts.

Meanwhile, Auburn entered their game against the Texas A&M Aggies last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Tigers took a 31-20 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by QB Bo Nix, who accumulated 144 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 49 yards.

MSU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their three home games.

MSU suffered a grim 56-23 defeat to Auburn when the two teams previously met in September of last year. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn have won three out of their last five games against Mississippi State.