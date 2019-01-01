Mississippi State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2019 Outback Bowl picks and predictions from advanced model on 45-25 run

Expect a defensive showdown when the No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) and Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) meet up in the 2019 Outback Bowl at noon ET on New Year's Day. Both teams ranked No. 1 in their respective conferences in scoring defense during the 2018 season. It's no surprise that the over-under for points scored is set at 40.5, one of the lowest college football lines of bowl season. And the latest Mississippi State vs. Iowa odds have the Bulldogs favored by a touchdown, up two points from the opening line. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has put up eye-popping numbers all season long, but will he be able to find room against the Hawkeyes? With two elite defenses and a record-setting quarterback involved in this game, be sure to check out the 2019 Outback Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model before locking in any Mississippi State vs. Iowa picks of your own.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the Outback Bowl 2019, one clear key for the Hawkeyes will be their run game against a stout Mississippi State front. Iowa has always prided itself on running the ball behind their physical offensive line. However, the Hawkeyes had a somewhat up-and-down season on the ground and it should come as no surprise that they trend towards success when they're running the football effectively.

In the five games where Iowa eclipsed 200 yards rushing, the Hawkeyes were 5-0. However, during a three-game stretch later in the season where they averaged just over 100 yards per game and a meager 3.3 yards per carry, they lost three straight. Luckily for the Hawkeyes, they've been on an upswing as of late, averaging nearly 5.7 yards per carry in their last two games.

But just because Iowa's ground game has found its stride doesn't mean it can stay within the 2019 Outback Bowl spread.

Mississippi State will look to find space against a tough Iowa defense by unleashing Fitzgerald as a runner as he makes his final start for the Bulldogs after three seasons. His accuracy as a passer is shaky at times, but he broke Tim Tebow's record for most career rushing yardage by a quarterback in the SEC with 3,504.

Outside of a negative-yardage game against Alabama, Fitzgerald piled up a whopping 120.5 per game on the ground over his last six outings of the season. And when defenses stacked the box in the red zone, he made them pay, recording three multiple-touchdown games through the air during that span, including eight combined passing touchdowns against Louisiana Tech and Arkansas.

