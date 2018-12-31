Mississippi State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2019 Outback Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The 2019 Outback Bowl pits two of the most physical teams in the country when No. 18 Mississippi State takes on Iowa on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and, after opening as five-point favorites, the Bulldogs have been bet up to seven-point favorites. The over-under is down to 42 from 44.5 in the latest odds too. Before you make any 2019 Outback Bowl predictions, you'll want to check out the Mississippi State vs. Iowa picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the Outback Bowl 2019, one clear key for the Hawkeyes will be their run game against a stout Mississippi State front. Iowa has always prided itself on running the ball behind their physical offensive line. However, the Hawkeyes had a somewhat up-and-down season on the ground and it should come as no surprise that they trend towards success when they're running the football effectively.

In the five games where Iowa eclipsed 200 yards rushing, the Hawkeyes were 5-0. However, during a three-game stretch later in the season where they averaged just over 100 yards per game and a meager 3.3 yards per carry, they lost three straight. Luckily for the Hawkeyes, they've been on an upswing as of late, averaging nearly 5.7 yards per carry in their last two games.

But just because Iowa's ground game has found its stride doesn't mean it can stay within the 2019 Outback Bowl spread.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is a nightmare for opposing defenses. He's thrown for 1,615 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,018 yards and 12 scores. The 6-foot-5 senior threw for 111 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss in the Egg Bow, and added another 117 yards and two scores on the ground.

Fitzgerald has a dream matchup against a Hawkeyes defense that gave up over 330 total yards and three touchdowns to Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in its last outing.

