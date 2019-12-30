Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Music City Bowl kickoff time, odds

Louisville has enjoyed success in the first season of the Scott Satterfield era, and the Cardinals will look to cap it all off with a victory in the Music City Bowl on Monday. A win over Mississippi State will push Louisville's record to 8-5 on the year, and optimism will be high entering the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will hope to finish off an up-and-down year on a high note in the Music City Bowl after finishing 6-6 in the regular season but winning their last two games. Who will sing loudest in Nashville on Monday? Let's break down the game and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Viewing information

Event: Music City Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 30 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Mississippi State: The Music City Bowl is sure to be a fight, but a fight between two teammates has dominated headlines during bowl week. Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader will not play against the Cardinals after reportedly suffering an facial injury stemming from a fight with linebacker Willie Gay. Part-time starter Tommy Stevens will get the nod in his place. The former Penn State signal-caller has throw for 934 yards, tossed nine touchdowns, gained 310 yards on the ground and has three rushing touchdowns on the season. The running game will be a big focus for a Bulldogs team that will be led by star running back Kylin Hill one final time before he jumps to the pros.

Louisville: Sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham has become a star this season for the Cardinals, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 1,786 yards after taking over for Jawon Pass early in the season. Cunningham, along with star running back Javian Hawkins, has led the Cardinals to a remarkable turnaround after they finished 2-10 last season under Bobby Petrino. The defense, though, has been susceptible to big plays throughout the season and has struggled to stop the run since Game 1.

Music City Bowl prediction, picks

Hill has been the heart and soul of the Bulldogs this season, and that won't change in his final game in the maroon and white. The first-team All-SEC running back will run over, around and through a Cardinals defense that has given up 210.83 rushing yards per game this season. Don't be fooled by the quarterback change. Stevens will successfully manage the game and let Hill do his work in a swan song for the ages. Pick: Mississippi State (-4.5)

So who will win Louisville vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated picks.