Who's Playing

Memphis @ Mississippi State

Last Season Records: Mississippi State 7-6; Memphis 6-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. While MSU was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Memphis (6-6), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs were seventh best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 378.3 on average. The Tigers were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 27th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 298.8 on average (top 11%).

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.