The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Memphis Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach is heading into his third year with the program, and coming off of a seven-win season in 2021. Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield is also gearing up for his third year at the helm, and will be looking for improvement after the Tigers took a step back last season. After winning eight games in his first year in Memphis, the Tigers finished with just six wins in 2021. The two programs played against each other early last year, and Memphis took a narrow 31-29 win at home.

Mississippi State vs. Memphis spread: Mississippi State -16

Mississippi State vs. Memphis over-under: 57 points

What to know about the Mississippi State

Last season was a step in the right direction for Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs actually finished with two losses in Memphis. After losing to the Tigers earlier in the year, the Bulldogs were flat in their Liberty Bowl appearance against Texas Tech, and lost that matchup, 34-7. Fortunately, they get a shot at revenge against Memphis at home, and will do so with the return of quarterback Will Rogers, who threw for over 4,700 yards and 36 touchdowns. Also returning to the backfield is running back Jo'quavious Marks, who finished 2021 with 918 total yards and nine scores.

Mississippi State will be without last year's leading receiver, Makai Polk, and must find a way to replace the 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns he had last season. Jaden Walley, who finished second on the team in receiving yards, has been jumped on the depth chart by redshirt sophomore Rufus Harvey, while Austin Williams looks to assume the role of top option in the passing attack. On the other side of the ball, Mississippi State's defense nine starters that are either seniors or graduate transfers.

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis has some returning players of its own that Silverfield needs to take a step forward this season, starting with sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan and redshirt junior wide receiver Jason Ivory. Henigan threw for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns, but completed just 59 percent of his passes last year. Ivory is expected to be the team's top receiver after Calvin Austin was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end Sean Dykes graduated after last season. Memphis finished with the sixth-worst defensive third down conversion percentage (48 percent) in all of college football last year, so Ivory will need to help keep the chains moving on offense.

Memphis was 27th in the nation in passing yards per game, and finished 2021 with 298.8 on average. However, Mississippi State was even better; the Bulldogs ranked seventh in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 378.3 on average. Mike Leach offenses throw the ball at a breakneck pace, but Memphis only gave up 14 pass completions of 30 yards or more last season (23rd in college football).

