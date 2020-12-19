Who's Playing

Missouri @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Missouri 5-4; Mississippi State 2-7

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Missouri Tigers will be on the road. Mizzou and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

There's no need to mince words: Mizzou lost to the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 49-14. Mizzou was down 42-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but they got one touchdown from RB Larry Rountree III.

Meanwhile, MSU might not have won anyway, but with 100 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They fell to the Auburn Tigers 24-10. QB Will Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.33 yards per passing attempt.

Mizzou is now 5-4 while MSU sits at 2-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou enters the matchup with only three thrown interceptions, good for 17th best in the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, MSU is third worst in the nation in thrown interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.