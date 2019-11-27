Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2019 Egg Bowl picks, best predictions from SEC expert who's 5-1

Bragging rights for the next year will be on the line Thursday night when the Ole Miss Rebels travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 Egg Bowl. The Rebels are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games, but are 0-5 straight up in their last five games on the road. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games but have won four of their last five contests played on a Thursday. Last season, Mississippi State steamrolled Ole Miss, winning the Egg Bowl 35-3. Thursday's kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and both teams have negative point differentials this season. The Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before you make any Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the 2019 Egg Bowl predictions from SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He's on a blistering roll in 2019, going 26-12-1 on his college football best bets, including a 2-1 mark last weekend. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these SEC programs, posting a record of 5-1 on college football picks against the spread involving the Rebels or Bulldogs. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine. See it now. Here are several betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Mississippi State -2.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over-under: 58 points

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State -140, Ole Miss +120

MISS: Rebels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games.

MSU: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS versus opponents with losing records.

Sallee knows both clubs will be motivated to end their rebuilding seasons with a strong performance against their fierce rival. A bowl bid is still at stake for the Bulldogs, who struggled amid the departure of iconic quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens has been inconsistent and has split time with freshman Garrett Shrader. Also, a defense that has been regularly among the best in the country regressed to the middle of the pack.

Even so, a club with limited experience competed well against a brutal schedule that included clashes against top-10 opponents Auburn, Alabama and LSU. The Bulldogs have also scored 99 combined points in their last two victories.

Still, they are far from assured of covering the 2019 Egg Bowl spread against an Ole Miss team that won't be invited to a bowl, so it will be compelled to approach Saturday's game with a postseason mentality.

Sallee also knows that Ole Miss features a plethora of young talent on the offensive side of the ball. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been sensational running the football for Ole Miss. In fact, Plumlee enters the Egg Bowl 2019 having racked up 989 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Fellow freshman Jerrion Ealy has also been able to find success, accumulating 640 yards and five rushing touchdowns so far this season. In the Rebels' 58-37 loss against LSU in their last outing, Plumlee and Ealy combined for 353 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against the Tigers.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Rebels will look to use their explosive ground game to knock off their bitter in-state rivals. Over their last three SEC games, the Bulldogs have given up nine rushing touchdowns to opposing offenses.

