Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2019 Egg Bowl picks, optimal predictions from SEC expert who's 5-1

The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs have one of the longest rivalries in the history of college football, and the heated nature of it is regularly proven by their actions on the field. They will meet again in the 2019 Egg Bowl on Thursday night at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff in the nationally televised contest comes at 7:30 p.m. ET. The first meeting was held in 1901 and Ole Miss has a 62-45-6 all-time edge in the series. Last year's meeting was marred by a massive brawl that led to the ejections of numerous players and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both sides. Now, the Rebels are mostly playing for pride and a chance to prevent a bowl bid for the Bulldogs in what has been a down year for both programs. The Bulldogs are one-point favorites, down 1.5 from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5 in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds. Before settling your Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks, see the 2019 Egg Bowl picks from SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He's on a blistering roll in 2019, going 26-12-1 on his college football best bets, including a 2-1 mark last weekend. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these SEC programs, posting a record of 5-1 on college football picks against the spread involving the Rebels or Bulldogs. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine. See it now. Here are several betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over-under: 58.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State -140, Ole Miss +120

MISS: Rebels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games.

MSU: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS versus opponents with losing records.

Sallee knows both clubs will be motivated to end their rebuilding seasons with a strong performance against their fierce rival. The Bulldogs got a glorified scrimmage of sorts in their win over FCS opponent Abilene Christian, which allowed them to stay sharp and work on refining their offense. They finished with 577 yards of total offense, which included 372 from the rushing attack. Kylin Hill led the way with 153 yards on 16 carries.

Quarterback Tommy Stevens started slow but eventually settled into a groove. At one point, he hit three consecutive passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 13-of-27 for 165 yards and added 88 rushing yards on seven carries with another touchdown. Backup Garrett Shrader saw limited action and completed all three of his passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also managed 65 rushing yards and a score.

Still, they are far from assured of covering the 2019 Egg Bowl spread against an Ole Miss team that won't be invited to a bowl, so it will be compelled to approach Saturday's game with a postseason mentality.

Most program supporters believed quarterback Matt Corral would be the cornerstone of the offense for years to come. He was named the starter in the early going, and coach Matt Luke took to SEC media days as a team representative. He also played reasonably well in the early going but was injured during the game against then-undefeated California. That's when the coaching staff found out what it had in John Rhys Plumlee.

He came off the bench and led two rapid fourth-quarter scoring drives, though Ole Miss was stopped just at the goal line as time expired in the 28-20 loss. However, Luke and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez knew they had a potent weapon in the dual-threat quarterback. Plumlee ran for 212 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns against top-ranked LSU. He had scoring runs of 5, 35, 46 and 60 yards against the Tigers as the Rebels racked up 614 yards of total offense. He also had one of his best passing performances, going 9-of-16 for 123 yards.

Sallee has broken down this matchup and identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the accomplished SEC expert who is hitting 83 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.