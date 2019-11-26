Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2019 Egg Bowl picks, predictions from SEC expert who's 5-1

One of the oldest rivalries in college football renews on Thursday when the Ole Miss Rebels visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff in the nationally-televised 2019 Egg Bowl comes at 7:30 p.m. ET from Davis Wade Stadium. The Rebels (4-7, 2-5) will be looking to end a season of transition on a positive note against their heated rival, while the Bulldogs (5-6, 2-5) can become bowl-eligible should they earn their sixth victory of the season. Ole Miss comes in off a bye following a 58-37 loss to LSU, while Mississippi State rolled to 45-3 victory over FCS Abilene Christian. The teams have split the last four meetings, with the road team prevailing in all of them. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under is 58 in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds. Before locking in your Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks and 2019 Egg Bowl predictions, listen to what SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee has to say.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He's on a blistering roll in 2019, going 26-12-1 on his college football best bets, including a 2-1 mark last weekend. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these SEC programs, posting a record of 5-1 on college football picks against the spread involving the Rebels or Bulldogs. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Here are several betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Mississippi State -2.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over-under: 58 points

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State -140, Ole Miss +120

MISS: Rebels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games.

MSU: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS versus opponents with losing records.

Sallee knows both clubs will be motivated to end their rebuilding seasons with a strong performance against their fierce rival. A bowl bid is still at stake for the Bulldogs, who struggled amid the departure of iconic quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens has been inconsistent and has split time with freshman Garrett Shrader. Also, a defense that has been regularly among the best in the country regressed to the middle of the pack.

Even so, a club with limited experience competed well against a brutal schedule that included clashes against top-10 opponents Auburn, Alabama and LSU. The Bulldogs have also scored 99 combined points in their last two victories.

Still, they are far from assured of covering the 2019 Egg Bowl spread against an Ole Miss team that won't be invited to a bowl, so it will be compelled to approach Saturday's game with a postseason mentality.

The Rebels similarly fielded one of the least-experienced lineups in the SEC, particularly on the offensive side. They have alternated two freshmen at quarterback and found a potential future star in dual-threat John Rhys Plumlee. The explosive Plumlee has rushed for a team-high 989 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Matt Corral, the more traditional passer, leads the team with 1,238 passing yards and five scores.

Ole Miss also has visited Auburn and Alabama amid a rugged schedule and has been on the short end of several close games. Four of its seven losses have been decided by one score.

Sallee has broken down this matchup and identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread.

