Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2019 Egg Bowl picks, top predictions from SEC expert who's 5-1

Last year, the Mississippi State Bulldogs won at Ole Miss to prevent the Rebels from reaching a bowl game. Now, their rival will try to return the favor. The clubs meet in the 2019 Egg Bowl on Thursday night. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Davis Wade Stadium. Last year, the Bulldogs posted a 35-3 win in Oxford as part of their eight-win season. The Rebels (4-7, 3-5) suffered their fifth straight loss to end the season following a 5-2 start and missed out on a bowl bid. Now, Ole Miss would like to prevent Mississippi State (5-6, 2-5) from an extra game in what has been a rebuilding season for both programs. The Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorites, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 58 in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds. Before finalizing your Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks and 2019 Egg Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee has to say.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over-under: 58 points

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State -140, Ole Miss +120

MISS: Rebels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games.

MSU: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS versus opponents with losing records.

Sallee knows both clubs will be motivated to end their rebuilding seasons with a strong performance against their fierce rival. The Bulldogs got a glorified scrimmage of sorts in their win over FCS opponent Abilene Christian, which allowed them to stay sharp and work on refining their offense. They finished with 577 yards of total offense, which included 372 from the rushing attack. Kylin Hill led the way with 153 yards on 16 carries.

Quarterback Tommy Stevens started slow but eventually settled into a groove. At one point, he hit three consecutive passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 13-of-27 for 165 yards and added 88 rushing yards on seven carries with another touchdown. Backup Garrett Shrader saw limited action and completed all three of his passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also managed 65 rushing yards and a score.

Still, they are far from assured of covering the 2019 Egg Bowl spread against an Ole Miss team that won't be invited to a bowl, so it will be compelled to approach Saturday's game with a postseason mentality.

Sallee also knows that Ole Miss features a plethora of young talent on the offensive side of the ball. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been sensational running the football for Ole Miss. In fact, Plumlee enters the Egg Bowl 2019 having racked up 989 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Fellow freshman Jerrion Ealy has also been able to find success, accumulating 640 yards and five rushing touchdowns so far this season. In the Rebels' 58-37 loss against LSU in their last outing, Plumlee and Ealy combined for 353 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against the Tigers.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Rebels will look to use their explosive ground game to knock off their bitter in-state rivals. Over their last three SEC games, the Bulldogs have given up nine rushing touchdowns to opposing offenses.

