The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs take center stage on Thanksgiving night when the rivals square off in the 2023 Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. The game is the only FBS contest set for Thanksgiving. The Rebels (9-2 overall, 5-2 in SEC) enter the game in second place in the SEC West and are in contention to play in a New Year's Day bowl game. They are coming off a 35-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Meanwhile the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6) need one more win to officially become bowl eligible. The Bulldogs will be led by interim head coach Greg Knox after Zach Arnett was fired on Nov. 13.



Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 10-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State and just locked in its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss:

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss spread: Rebels -10

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss money line: Rebels -391, Bulldogs +303

MISS: The Rebels rank fourth in the country in fewest turnovers (seven)

MSST: LB Jett Johnson leads the conference in total tackles (99)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels have one of the best running backs in the conference in Quinshon Judkins. The 5-foot-11 sophomore from Pike Road, Ala., leads the SEC with 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He also is No. 1 in the conference in yards after contact (700), good for 75.0% of his season rushing total (933).

In addition, Ole Miss has done an excellent job all season of winning the turnover battle. The Rebels lead the SEC in both fewest turnovers (seven, fourth best in the country) and turnover margin (+9, 11th). Ole Miss has lost only one fumble all season, which is tied with four other teams for the fewest in the country.

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs have two prolific tacklers in senior linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson. Johnson and Watson rank first and second in the conference in total tackles, with 117 and 116 respectively. They have a chance to be the only players to finish first and second in the SEC in tackles in back-to-back seasons since tackles became an official stat in 2000.

In addition, Mississippi State has an experienced, all-purpose back in Jo'Quavious Marks. Since 2020, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Marks is one of three running backs to have at least 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. The other two were Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech and Alabama), who are now both in the NFL.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting a combined 54 points.

