Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, line, start time: 2018 Egg Bowl picks, predictions from proven computer model on 30-12 roll

One of college football's oldest rivalries is set to unfold for the 115th time on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET when No. 22 Mississippi State travels to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under is set at 61 in the latest Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds. The Rebels won't be going to a bowl game because of NCAA sanctions, so they'll look to finish the season strong, while the Bulldogs are hoping to improve their postseason positioning. Before locking in any Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2018 Egg Bowl picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot in Week 12, nailing Oklahoma State's outright upset of West Virginia. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model went a blistering 12-5 last week, extending its overall run to 30-12. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Mississippi vs. Mississippi State. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the under for the 2018 Egg Bowl, but it has also locked in a strong against the spread selection that you can bank on over 55 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Ole Miss' offense runs through quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. The dual-threat QB can hurt opposing defenses in a multitude of ways. He has completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for over 3,800 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also racked up 254 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his past five games. His top receiver, A.J. Brown, is a deep threat who is coming off an explosive performance against Vanderbilt that saw him catch nine passes for 212 yards and a touchdown.

But just because Ole Miss boasts a potent offense doesn't mean the Rebels can cover as double-digit underdogs against Mississippi State.

Nick Fitzgerald, playing in his final game as Mississippi State's quarterback after breaking multiple school and SEC records during his career, is a tough matchup for any team, especially one with a defense that is struggling like Mississippi's.

The Rebels rank dead last in the SEC in total defense, giving up almost 500 yards per game. Five straight opponents have scored at least 30 points against Ole Miss, and four teams have posted at least 40 points against the Rebels. If Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs can put up those type of numbers on Thursday, Mississippi State's top-ranked SEC defense could lead to a win and cover for MSU.

So which side of the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread hits in over 55 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.