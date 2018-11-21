Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's natural to get to this point in the season and try to assign a greater meaning to everything. What does this game mean to the College Football Playoff? What does that game mean to a player's Heisman Trophy chances? Sometimes, it's nice to settle in for a good ol' fashioned rivalry with no love loss.

Thus, we present this year's Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The only items on the line here are in-state bragging rights, and for Mississippi State, revenge for last year's loss that also knocked out quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Ole Miss isn't eligible for postseason play so all the Rebels can do is end Mississippi State's regular season on a sour note once again. Not that that isn't enough.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 22 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs should have the advantage in the trenches as the SEC's No. 2 rushing offense. Ole Miss, meanwhile, ranks dead last in the SEC in stopping the run. Conversely, Mississippi State's defensive front is strong in the pass rush while Ole Miss gives up a ton of sacks. If Mississippi State can dominate at will in the trenches, this should be a long and frustrating game for the Rebels. Look for a heavy dose of pounding the rock with Fitzgerald on offense and Montez Sweat creating havoc in the backfield on defense.

Ole Miss: If nothing else, the Rebels are all kinds of fun to watch in the passing game. They have the SEC's best air attack at 364 yards per game with two huge pass-catching options in DaMarkus Lodge and A.J. Brown. Both are a highlight reel waiting to happen every time they run a route or go up to catch a ball. This is one of the more successful offenses in college football, ranking high in S&P+ in every major category. With Mississippi State preferring a slow-death approach, it may be up to the Rebels' offense to counter with big plays that hold serve.

Game prediction, picks

When Mississippi State loses, it loses spectacularly. In four losses, the Bulldogs have scored a combined 16 points. However, they were underdogs in two of those losses and faced a pair of high-level defenses in the other two as favorites. Ole Miss, uh, does not have a shutdown defense, and it's especially bad against the run. Yeah, throw out the record book in rivalries and all, but Mississippi State just presents a bad matchup and Ole Miss isn't a good underdog. Pick: Mississippi State -10.5

