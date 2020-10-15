Who's Playing

No. 21 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-1; Mississippi State 1-2

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. A&M should still be riding high after a win, while MSU will be looking to right the ship.

The Bulldogs suffered a grim 24-2 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats last week. QB K.J. Costello had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 4.22 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Aggies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 41-38 victory over the Florida Gators last week. RB Isaiah Spiller had a stellar game for A&M as he rushed for two TDs and 174 yards on 27 carries. Spiller had some trouble finding his footing against the Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

MSU is now 1-2 while A&M sits at a mirror-image 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. The Aggies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville,, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville,, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State have won three out of their last five games against Texas A&M.