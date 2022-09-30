The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) will try to build on their two-game winning streak when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1) on Saturday afternoon. Texas A&M has bounced back from a loss to Appalachian State with wins over then-No. 13 Miami and then-No. 10 Arkansas. Mississippi State is coming off a 45-14 win over Bowling Green last week.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M spread: Mississippi State -3.5

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M over/under: 46 points

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State lost its SEC opener at LSU two weeks ago, but it bounced back with a dominant win over Bowling Green last week. The Bulldogs have also blown out Memphis and Arizona this season, making the loss to LSU look like the exception rather than the norm. Junior quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 1,386 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions, making him one of the top signal callers in college football.

His top targets have been senior wide receiver Caleb Ducking and sophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas, who have each gone over 220 yards. Junior running back Dillon Johnson has been used sparingly, but he is averaging 6.5 yards per carry on 36 attempts. The Bulldogs have won four of their last six games against Texas A&M, and they have covered the spread in six of the last nine head-to-head meetings.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M entered the season with College Football Playoff expectations, but many people wrote off the Aggies following their loss to Appalachian State. This has provided value for bettors, as Texas A&M has responded by winning and covering against a pair of top-15 teams in Miami (Fla.) and Arkansas. LSU transfer quarterback Max Johnson was named the starter following the loss to Appalachian State, and he has avoided making any critical mistakes in the last two games.

The offense goes through junior running back Devon Achane, who has racked up 355 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries. Achane is going to get an even heavier workload now that leading wide receiver Ainias Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Texas A&M still has more talent than Mississippi State, though, and the Aggies have a much stronger defense.

