Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-4; Mississippi State 1-4

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Commodores and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

Vanderbilt has to be hurting after a devastating 54-21 loss at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Vanderbilt, but they got scores from WR Chris Pierce, TE Ben Bresnahan, and RB Keyon Brooks. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Seals this season.

Meanwhile, MSU took a serious blow against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, falling 41 to nothing. MSU was down 27 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding MSU back was the mediocre play of RB Jo'quavious Marks, who did not have his best game: he fumbled the ball once with only 32 yards rushing.

The Commodores have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.