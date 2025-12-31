One of the final non-College Football Playoff bowl games of the 2025 season will take place on Friday night in Charlotte when Mississippi State faces Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Jan. 2 will feature four bowl games (Mayo, Armed Forces, Liberty and Holiday) to close out bowl season.

Despite going 5-7 in the regular season, Mississippi State received a bowl game invite due to its high Academic Progress Rate (APR). With other teams opting out of bowl games, it paved the way for the Bulldogs to play an additional game, despite not clearing the six-win mark typically needed to become bowl-eligible.

The Bulldogs lost their final three SEC games, with the lone win against a conference opponent coming against Arkansas earlier in the year.

Wake Forest went 8-4 in Year 1 of the Jake Dickert era. The Demon Deacons went 6-2 down the stretch after starting 2-2 with losses to Georgia Tech and NC State. With a win, Wake Forest can reach the nine-win mark for the first time since 2021.

Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest: Need to know for Duke's Mayo Bowl

Year 2 of the Jeff Lebby era could end in style: In Year 1 of his tenure at Mississippi State, Lebby led his team to a 2-10 record. The Bulldogs opened the 2024 campaign with a win over Eastern Kentucky but lost 10 of their final 11 games to finish with just two wins. Mississippi State also went winless (0-8) against SEC opponents. This season was a clear sign of growth despite the record. Mississippi State recorded a dramatic win over Arizona State earlier in the year and beat Arkansas for Lebby's first SEC win at the school. A win over Wake Forest can bring positive momentum into 2026.

Dickert has Wake Forest back on track: After recording back-to-back seasons with four wins, Wake Forest got back on track this season by doubling its win total. After former coach Dave Clawson resigned at the conclusion of last season, the program hired Dickert away from his post at Washington State. The results from Year 1 of his tenure have been overwhelmingly positive. The program is on the verge of finishing with nine wins for just the third time since 2007.

Another look at Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor: Taylor, a four-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting cycle, made his first career start in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss. Taylor finished that game 15-of-31 for 178 yards and ran 20 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The bowl game will be another huge opportunity for him to show why he could be the future answer at quarterback for Lebby's team.

Where to watch Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest live

Date: Friday, Jan. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest prediction, picks

Mississippi State might've found its long-term answer at quarterback in Taylor. This bowl game will be another opportunity for him to showcase his dynamic ability as a dual-threat. Although Wake Forest is on the verge of reaching the nine-win mark for the third time since 2007, I expect Mississippi State to get it done. The Bulldogs win by a touchdown to close out the bowl season. Pick: Mississippi State -3.5

