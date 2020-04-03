Mississippi State's Mike Leach deletes and apologizes for offensive Twitter post

Mike Leach has rarely been shy about his belief in free speech and sharing his thoughts with the larger world, but this week he's apologizing for content he shared that brought the wrong kind of attention to the first-year Mississippi State head coach.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Leach tweeted a meme on Wednesday night that featured a picture of an elderly woman with knitting sticks in hand working on a noose. The caption reportedly read, "after two weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf."

This is far from the first meme that Leach has shared on his official, verified Twitter account and not even the first related to social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. But Leach's noose meme got the attention of several Mississippi State players and a university professor, with incredulousness as the common thread between their responses.

Leach deleted the tweet and shared an apology on Thursday.

"I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive," Leach said in the tweet. "I had no intention of offending anyone."

This is the second time since his hiring at Mississippi State that Leach has deleted controversial messages from his verified Twitter account. In February, Leach deleted messages critical of Utah senator Mitt Romney following the vote in the impeachment trial for Donald Trump.