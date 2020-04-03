Mississippi State's Mike Leach deletes and apologizes for offensive Twitter post
Mississippi State players were among those responding to Leach's Tweet
Mike Leach has rarely been shy about his belief in free speech and sharing his thoughts with the larger world, but this week he's apologizing for content he shared that brought the wrong kind of attention to the first-year Mississippi State head coach.
According to the Clarion Ledger, Leach tweeted a meme on Wednesday night that featured a picture of an elderly woman with knitting sticks in hand working on a noose. The caption reportedly read, "after two weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf."
This is far from the first meme that Leach has shared on his official, verified Twitter account and not even the first related to social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. But Leach's noose meme got the attention of several Mississippi State players and a university professor, with incredulousness as the common thread between their responses.
Leach deleted the tweet and shared an apology on Thursday.
"I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive," Leach said in the tweet. "I had no intention of offending anyone."
This is the second time since his hiring at Mississippi State that Leach has deleted controversial messages from his verified Twitter account. In February, Leach deleted messages critical of Utah senator Mitt Romney following the vote in the impeachment trial for Donald Trump.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU lands FCS All-American LB
Cox will be eligible to play for the Tigers in 2020 after earning All-American honors at the...
-
Best season ever for each Big 12 team
It's time to go back through history and find the standout season for each of the Big 12 teams
-
Bleak financial future ahead post-COVID
Athletic directors are pessimistic that college sports can continue operating as normal after...
-
Iowa State announces pay cuts to coaches
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and an uncertain college football future forced the...
-
NCAA extends recruiting dead period
The NCAA had originally set the dead period through April 15
-
Report: BC QB to transfer to Oregon
Brown was a three-year starter for the Eagles and could fill a void for the Ducks
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game