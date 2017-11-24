Missouri at Arkansas: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Battle Line Rivalry between Missouri and Arkansas is relatively new to the SEC scene, but will be important this year for a variety of reasons.

For Missouri, it's a chance for coach Barry Odom to finish 4-4 in the SEC after dropping his first four games, improve the Tigers' bowl status and keep momentum going into the offseason. For the Razorbacks, it's a chance to avenge last season's collapse, and give the fan base something to be proud of as it heads into an offseason of tumult.

The Tigers rolled Vanderbilt last weekend in Nashville, while the Razorbacks lost a heart-breaker at home to Mississippi State. The Tigers are 10.5-point favorites over the Hogs in the Friday SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkasnas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Missouri: Quarterback Drew Lock leads the SEC with 38 touchdown passes this year -- 16 more than his closest competitor, Kyle Shurmur of Vanderbilt. He has developed a connection with Emanuel Hall to complement his work with J'Mon Moore, and those connections become even more dangerous when you factor in a rushing attack that's averaging 5.48 yards per attempt -- third best in the SEC. The defense has improved over the last month-and-a-half, and has shut down Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt (until the Commodores had some success late).

Arkansas: Austin Allen is back under center after missing four games in the middle of the season with a shoulder injury. He completed 12-of-18 passes last week against Mississippi State, but will have to return to his old self and stretch the field deep against the Tigers on Friday if the Hogs are going to have a chance to win. The defensive front for Arkansas has been abysmal this year with 44 tackles for loss (last in the SEC), 16 sacks (last in the SEC) and is giving up 6.4 yards per play (last in the SEC).

Prediction

Give me the Tigers, and give me them by a lot. The combination of a potent Tigers offense led by Lock and an Razorbacks defense that resembles a sieve will make this a game played in the 40's. Is Arkansas going to able to keep up in that kind of game? Absolutely not. In fact, the Tigers might cover by halftime. Pick: Tigers (-10.5)



