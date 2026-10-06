Missouri freshman offensive lineman DJ Jones is dealing with a major heart condition, according to coach Eli Drinkwitz. Jones was added to the heart transplant list last week and remains hospitalized.

During normal freshman intake, Missouri's health staff did a full evaluation of Jones and flagged a heart problem. When it didn't improve over the course of two weeks, Jones was sent to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where a "much more significant issue" was discovered.

"It's tough right now," an emotional Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they go through this. I know Johnnie was watching our game."

Rated the No. 108 overall player by 247Sports, Jones was rated the top overall recruit in Missouri's star-studded 2026 recruiting class. A native of Venice, Florida, Jones was projected as a future NFL Draft pick after picking Missouri over a laundry list of elite offers.

Unfortunately, he remains away from the team in Jacksonville during the Tigers' blazing start to the season. No. 14 Missouri defeated previously unbeaten Florida 45-17 last week, Drinkwitz's best win with the Tigers.

"It's just hard, an 18-year-old with everything in front of him, and you're just never prepared for that kind of news," Drinkwitz said. "Our team was not prepared for that news. We're praying for him, and we hope that Mizzou fans are joining in with us because he needs help in a hurry. We're pulling for you, buddy."

Jones has not appeared in a game this season.