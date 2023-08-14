Missouri scored one of its most significant recruiting wins in program history Monday, reeling in in-state five-star Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2024, chose the Tigers over finalists Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma.

A product of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Nwaneri is the second-highest ranked recruit to ever commit to the Tigers. If he signs, Eli Drinkwitz will have landed two of the top three highest-ranked prospects in program history.

"Just really comfortability, relationships, really somewhere I feel I can go and prosper and be successful," Nwaneri told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong of his decision.

Oklahoma seemed to lead for Nwaneri for a majority of his recruitment. Programs like Tennessee and Georgia made strong pushes over the summer, but Missouri was able to swing the momentum late and land the country's No. 3 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.

With Nwaneri in the fold, Missouri's class moved from No. 60 to No. 55 in the 247Sports Team Composite recruiting rankings. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu could see the 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Nwaneri making an impact at multiple positions in his future.

'Quickness off the ball and foot speed in pursuit were improved and those qualities of his are at a high national level. Used his hands better and when combined with his physical gifts, makes him very tough to block. Does not let offensive linemen get clean punches off on him and is able to turn himself and get skinny to help with that. Can shade inside or play on the EDGE and is going to be able to project to any defensive scheme. Based on his size, strongside end or 3-4 defensive end are where we project him although he is rare enough athlete that he can be edge pass-rusher at his size.'

Mizzou chasing historic in-state haul

Nwaneri is the first top-ranked in-state prospect to commit to the Tigers since Drew Lock in 2015. Now Missouri has a good shot at landing the top two prospects in its own state for the first time in the modern recruiting era.

Missouri is right in the thick of it for five-star wide receiver and Saint Louis, Missouri standout Ryan Wingo. So much so that Trieu recently entered a crystal ball prediction for Missouri to land Wingo.

The touted prospect took official visits to Georgia, Michigan Texas and Missouri in June, and he could stretch his decision closer to the early signing period with more visits scheduled in the fall. It seems as if the Tigers have some momentum with Wingo, who would be their second five-star wide receiver in three years.