Missouri freshman offensive lineman DJ Jones is recovering after receiving a heart transplant, coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Thursday.

I have a great update to share on DJ," Drinkwitz wrote on social media. "Last night, DJ received his heart transplant, and his surgery went well. He is now recovering. We are incredibly grateful for the medical team who cared for DJ and for the donor and donor family whose extraordinary gift made this possible.

"Please continue to keep DJ, his family, the donor family, and his caregivers in your prayers as he begins the recovery process.

We are so thankful for the incredible prayers and support from the entire Mizzou Family. We will continue to update you when we

can."

During normal freshman intake, Missouri's health staff did a full evaluation of Jones and flagged a heart problem. When it didn't improve over the course of two weeks, Jones was sent to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where a "much more significant issue" was discovered.

Rated the No. 108 overall player by 247Sports, Jones was rated the top overall recruit in Missouri's star-studded 2026 recruiting class. A native of Venice, Florida, Jones was projected as a future NFL Draft pick after picking Missouri over a laundry list of elite offers.

Unfortunately, he remains away from the team in Jacksonville during the Tigers' blazing start to the season. No. 14 Missouri defeated previously unbeaten Florida 45-17 last week, Drinkwitz's best win with the Tigers.

"It's just hard, an 18-year-old with everything in front of him, and you're just never prepared for that kind of news," Drinkwitz said. "Our team was not prepared for that news. We're praying for him, and we hope that Mizzou fans are joining in with us because he needs help in a hurry. We're pulling for you, buddy."

Jones has not appeared in a game this season.